Drive-in movies return to Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL) – Are you old enough to remember drive- in movie theaters? If not you may have the chance to relive the experience. Drive in theaters we’re at their prime back almost 70 years ago but it was still a convenient way to enjoy the newest movie realeases.

One business owner here locally has plan to turn more than 12 acres of land into a modern day drive in. Silver Star owner Davis Alvis calls it ‘The Grove’ and it will be located next to his restaurant in Bossier.

He announced the soon to be new addition on Silver Star’s Facebook page and the post received almost 500 shares.

No word on when the drive in will be up and running, but most in the community are ready for the project calling it refreshing and right on time.