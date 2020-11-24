Drones, K-9s assist Greenwood police, CPSO deputies in west Caddo Parish manhunt

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KTAL) – Greenwood police and Caddo Parish deputies are engaged in a manhunt for at least two suspects who fled the scene where a string of vehicle early Monday morning.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to assist Greenwood Police on reports of vehicle burglaries going on in the parking lot in the Woodlands Terrace and Greenwood apartments early today.

Just after law enforcement arrived at the complex, a Caddo deputy spotted one of the suspects jump over a fence at 9042 Greenwood Road, while a second suspect was spotted by deputies fleeing in a vehicle from 9010 Greenwood road. and chased him, but he managed to get away.

A second suspect was seen fleeing at 9010 Greenwood, and deputies pursued. The suspect continued at the high speed, crossed the center line, over-corrected, his vehicle spun out, left the roadway, hit a fence and a gas meter, then flipped the vehicle at 7040 Greenwood Road.

After he crashed the vehicle, the suspect fled the scene on foot (3:19a.m.). Deputies then called in the K-9s and the drone unit, and an aerial search, K-9 search joined the foot search of the area.

The manhunt has continued throughout the morning, but the suspects are still at large.

Deputies learned the crashed vehicle was stolen just before 6 p.m. Monday on Magazine Street in Shreveport.

The suspect driving the crashed vehicle was described as a light-skinned Black male, 5’10” to 6-feet tall, wearing all black. There is no description of the other suspect at this time.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said there may be more suspects involved, and there are also other burglary investigations in progress that may be associated.