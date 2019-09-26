Drought conditions spread as hot and dry weather expected for another week

The hot and mainly dry weather pattern will continue through most of next week. Watching a front that may make it to the ArkLaTex late next week.

Thursday was another partly cloudy day around the area. We did see a few showers over the northern edge of the area. Temperatures began in the upper 60s to low 70s and warmed into the low to middle 90s. It still appears that we will not see much change in the coming days. Friday will see plenty of sunshine and above normal temperatures. Look for lows Friday morning in the upper 60s to low 70s. Daytime highs will once again climb into the low to mid-90s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Models continue to show a slight chance for a few scattered thundershowers Saturday. However, rainfall chances are looking slim with most of the area once again staying dry. Once Saturday’s weak disturbance clears the area, upper-level high pressure will strengthen over the southeast half of the country. This ridge will keep us dry and hot through most of next week. It is possible that we could see the hottest temperatures of the week in the middle of the week when most of the area climbs into the middle 90s.

It still appears that we will see a cold front flirt with the ArkLaTex late next week or possibly next weekend. There is some rather chilly air behind this front, but with the upper ridge in place, most of that chill will stay to our north and east. Not all models agree that this front will actually bring much of a cool down. Next weekend we could see highs retreat to the mid to upper 80s. Lows will retreat a few degrees into the low to middle 60s. Tune in for a live update this evening at around 8:30 pm for the latest on what to expect for the next few weeks.

Drought conditions continue to intensify over most of the ArkLaTex. The latest Drought Monitor shows the area of severe drought expanding over much of North Louisiana and South Arkansas.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 85/62

–Todd Warren

