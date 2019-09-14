Drought condtions to worsen in the ArkLaTex with slight rain chances through next week

The heat was on today in the ArkLaTex. In Shreveport, we made it up to 100 degrees. A few rain showers developed across the southern half of the ArkLaTex. After sunset, the thunderstorms will fall apart. We will repeat the same weather scenario for Sunday. Highs will likely soar back into the upper 90s to around 100 degrees in many locations.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Highs for Sunday

The drought conditions will worsen over the next seven days. The upper ridge will break down some by midweek. As a result, the seabreeze will get active and we will see some scattered showers and storms around. However, the window on decent rain chances will close off with the ridge of high pressure building back over the region. Highs will stay into the 90s.

Tropical wave near Florida

In the tropics, Humberto continues to strengthen as it moves away from the Bahamas. It will become a hurricane as it recurves into the open Atlantic. An area of low pressure near Florida has a 30% chance of development as it approaches the Texas coast.

The next seven days

