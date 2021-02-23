Drug makers are promising more COVID-19 vaccine

(NBC NEWS) — The ongoing effort to get as many people as possible vaccinated against COVID-19 continues, with many states now receiving medicine delayed during last week’s winter storm and with a promise from drug makers for an increase in supply.

Still, across the country, hundreds of thousands who want and need the vaccine are unable to get shots.

A House committee heard virtual testimony Tuesday from drug manufacturers about plans to step up production.

Pfizer and Moderna have each promised a major increase in deliveries over the next five weeks.

“We expect to increase the number of doses available, 4 to 5 million doses per week at the beginning of February, to more than 13 million doses per week by the middle of March,” Pfizer Chief Business Officer John Young said.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson could receive emergency use approval for it’s single-dose vaccine as early as this weekend, and two other drug makers are working toward approval.

