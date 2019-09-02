Dry pattern continues with triple-digit heat later this week

Dry weather pattern to continue with triple-digit heat possible later this week. Slight chance for rain by the end of next weekend. Not much change in Hurricane Dorian’s outlook as slow weakening has begun.

Labor Day was a partly cloudy and hot day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s and once again soared into the mid to upper 90s. Don’t look for any change in your Tuesday weather outlook. We will stay partly cloudy. Tuesday morning temperatures will begin in the low to middle 70s. W will likely once again see daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Upper-level high pressure that shut off the rain over our area starting yesterday will continue to do the same for the rest of the workweek. The ridge is forecast to ease to the northeast in the coming days. As its center gets a little closer to our area, we could see the heat intensify by the end of the workweek. We could close the work week and begin the weekend with highs near 100 degrees and lows in the mid-70s. Otherwise, expect highs to mainly be in the upper 90s. Overnight lows will stay in the mid-70s in the week ahead.

We might see the upper ridge weaken some by the end of next weekend. This may allow at least a very slight chance for a few pop-up storms to return to our weather outlook starting Sunday. This is not set in stone as many longer-range models keep us totally dry. In fact, it is quite possible that all of next week could also be dry.

Hurricane Dorian hasn’t moved very much today. Consequently, the storm has likely churned the ocean water near the northern Bahamas enough to cool it down some. That has allowed a little weakening to occur today. It still appears that Dorian will weaken as it moves near the SE US coastline. You can see live updates on Dorian on our Tracking the Tropics page here every 3 hours on the 4’s, 10’s and 1’s with the exception of 1 am.

Average High/Low temperature for today’s date: 92/70.

–Todd Warren

