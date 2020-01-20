E. Texas man killed in car crash, TX DPS investigating

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash in East Texas that claimed the life of a man last Friday.

According to Texas DPS, troopers responded to a single-car crash on FM 2787 on Friday, Jan. 17 around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found 44-year-old Johnnie Briggs of Joaquin.

Briggs was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Shelby County Justice of the Peace.

Texas DPS says that Briggs was traveling north in a 2014 Dodge pickup when his truck veered off the road for unknown reasons and ran into a tree.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.