Early voting begins Saturday for May 4 election

(KTAL/KMSS) Early voting begins Saturday for the May 4 election in Louisiana.

Residents can vote from 8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. through April 27 at your local Registrar of Voters office or another designated location.

Tax propositions will be on the ballot in Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches and Webster Parishes.

BOSSIER PARISH

Parishwide School District Proposition No. 1 of 2

(Millage)

Shall Parishwide School District of the Parish of Bossier, State of Louisiana (the “District”), levy a twenty-two and ninety-four hundredths (22.94) mills tax on all property subject to taxation in the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028 (an estimated $22,192,464 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of giving additional support to the public elementary and secondary schools of the Parish by providing funds for the payment of salaries and benefits of teachers and other school employees?



Parishwide School District Proposition No. 2 of 2

(Millage)

Shall Parishwide School District of the Parish of Bossier, State of Louisiana (the “District”), levy a three and twenty-two hundredths (3.22) mills tax on all property subject to taxation in the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028 (an estimated $3,090,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of giving additional support to the public elementary and secondary schools of the Parish by funding the acquisition, construction, maintenance and operation of the infrastructure, hardware, software and related furnishings, equipment, supplies and facilities for computer and related technology training and instruction in the public elementary and secondary schools of the Parish?



CADDO PARISH

Fire District Number Four Proposition No. 1 of 2

(Bond)

Shall Caddo Parish Fire District Number Four, State of Louisiana (the “District”), incur debt and issue bonds to the amount of not exceeding $3,500,000, to run not exceeding 20 years from the date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 8% per annum, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing and improving buildings, machinery and equipment, including fire trucks, to be used in giving fire protection to the property in the District, title to which shall be in the public, which bonds will be general obligations of the District and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974, and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with an estimated 4.50 mills to be levied in the first year of issue to pay said Bonds?Fire District Number Four Proposition No. 2 of 2

(Millage)

Shall Caddo Parish Fire District Number Four, State of Louisiana (the “District”), levy a special tax of ten (10) mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $573,593 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating fire protection facilities and equipment for the District and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, including charges for fire hydrant rentals and service?

Parishwide School District Proposition

(Bond)

Shall the Parishwide School District of Caddo Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), incur debt and issue bonds not exceeding $88,300,000, to run not exceeding 20 years from date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 8% per annum, for the purpose of acquiring and/or improving lands for building sites and playgrounds; including construction of necessary sidewalks and streets adjacent thereto; purchasing, erecting and/or improving school buildings and other school related facilities within and for the District, and acquiring the necessary equipment and furnishings therefor, including, to the extent feasible, those specific school projects set forth in the “Capital Improvement Plan” approved by the School Board on January 15, 2019, title to which shall be in the public; which bonds will be general obligations of the District and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with no estimated increase in the millage rate to be levied in the first year of issue above the 5 mills currently being levied to pay General Obligation Bonds of the District?

NATCHITOCHES PARISH

Fire Protection District No. 1 Proposition

(Parcel Fee Continuation)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 1 of the Parish of Natchitoches, State of Louisiana (the “District”), levy and collect an annual parcel fee of Twenty-Five Dollars ($25.00) on each lot, subdivided portion of ground or individual tract in the District upon which is located, either in whole or in part, a residential or commercial structure, regardless of whether the structure is occupied or unoccupied, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028 (an estimated $36,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the service charge for an entire year) for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, maintaining and/or operating fire protection facilities and equipment, including paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes and salaries of firemen, and all purposes incidental thereto?

WEBSTER PARISH

School District No. 6 Proposition

(Bond)

Shall School District No. 6 of the Parish of Webster, Louisiana, incur debt and issue bonds not exceeding $16,000,000, in one or more series, to run not exceeding 20 years from date thereof, with interest not exceeding 8% per annum, for the purpose of acquiring and/or improving lands for building sites and playgrounds; including construction of necessary sidewalks and streets adjacent thereto; purchasing, erecting and/or improving school buildings and other school related facilities within and for the District, and acquiring the necessary equipment and furnishings therefor, including, to the extent feasible, those specific school projects set forth in the “Capital Improvement Plan” approved by the School Board on January 7, 2019, title to which shall be in the public, which bonds will be general obligations of the District and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with an estimated increase of 11 mills to be levied in the first year of issue above the 32 mills currently being levied to pay General Obligation Bonds of the District?

