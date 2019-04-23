Early voting underway in Texas for May 4 municipal elections

Early voting is underway in East Texas for the May 4 municipal elections.

Early voting is from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. this week and will end on April 30th.

Residents in Marshall will vote on Commissioner races in District 1, 2 and 4.

Residents living in Mount Pleasant will vote on a $55 million school bond election that would pay for renovations to the high school and fund security upgrades at all campuses.

A reminder that you need your driver license or some other form of identification in order to vote.

Click here for more information on voting in Texas, including polling locations.

