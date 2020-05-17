East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputy wounded, search for armed suspect underway

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) — An active search is underway for an armed man in the wooded area on Kendalwood Road near Hoo Shoo Too Road.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter and a law enforcement helicopter was brought in to help conduct the search.

The suspect fired at a deputy when the officer attempted to make a traffic stop at Airline Highway and Pecue Blvd., according to a statement released by EBRSO at 8:10 a.m. Sunday. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle and crashed on Kendalwood Road.

This image is for reference only. The exact route the suspect took from the initial incident to the crash is unknown.

A spokesperson with EBRSO said the suspect fired additional shots before running into the woods.

One deputy was injured, but it does not appear to be life-threatening, according to EBRSO.



This article will be updated as more information is made available.

