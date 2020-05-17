East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputy wounded, search for armed suspect underway

News

by: Kelly Anne Beile

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) — An active search is underway for an armed man in the wooded area on Kendalwood Road near Hoo Shoo Too Road.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter and a law enforcement helicopter was brought in to help conduct the search.

The suspect fired at a deputy when the officer attempted to make a traffic stop at Airline Highway and Pecue Blvd., according to a statement released by EBRSO at 8:10 a.m. Sunday. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle and crashed on Kendalwood Road.

This image is for reference only. The exact route the suspect took from the initial incident to the crash is unknown.

A spokesperson with EBRSO said the suspect fired additional shots before running into the woods.

One deputy was injured, but it does not appear to be life-threatening, according to EBRSO.

This article will be updated as more information is made available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss