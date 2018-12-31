East Texas: Marshall storm siren struck by lightening

Marshall is in the process of repairing an emergency storm siren that failed to activate during the violent storms that swept through the city on Dec. 26.

According to a Facebook message posted by Marshall Fire Chief Reginald Cooper, emergency management coordinator, the siren located at the city’s golf course on Victory Drive was activated, but did not engage.

After an investigation prompted by several calls, an investigation determined the siren was struck by lightening and was rendered in operable.

The process of replacing the siren has begun, Cooper said, but will take some time. He asked citizens continue to monitor local news affiliations, radio and social media for warnings and instructions.

Cooper said the sirens have been tested the first Saturday of every month, in the new year, but the emergency management intends to change the testing day to the first Wednesday of each month, providing there is no bad weather on testing day.

In response to complaints, Cooper said the once-loud audible testing has been replaced with a growl test that cannot be heard by the public.