East Texas pastor and his wife create safe houses for domestic violence victims

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An East Texas pastor and Wiley College professor Tracy Andrus and his wife are offering domestic violence survivors a safe haven, called “Heather’s House.”

“More therapeutic than anything, it’s a way for us to heal, it’s a way also for us to allow her legacy to live on, to have both of the safe houses,” said Tracy Andrus, co-founder of Heather’s House.

His daughter Heather Mouton was killed by her husband in 2018 in Crowley, Louisiana.

“She decided that she wanted to move in her life away from her husband she filed a restraining order and the day they served him with the restraining order he killed her.”

They’re hoping to give someone else something they say Heather never received.

“We hope and pray this will help someone who may be in a difficult situation trying to find a way to transition out of a bad space into a better space.”

They bought two properties in a secluded area.

“Beds in there one is a queen size and one of them is a full size bed in so you know it will sleep comfortably four people and then the other house that we have it will sleep comfortably three people.”

They filled both homes just a few days after opening over the weekend.

“We wanted to try and have a pro-active approach to help women, there are men as well, but we want to do what we can to be a blessing other’s because there are so many facets and opening just these two homes have let us to see there is definitely a need in the community.”(Sonya Brunett-Andrus)

“Heather’s House” is now listed with law enforcement agencies from Monroe to Dallas, Texas. The house will be on the National Domestic Violence and Texas state registry’s later this week.

National Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Harrison County Hotline: (903) 934-9661

Louisiana Statewide Hotline: 1-888-411-1333

