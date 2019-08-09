EBR Coroner identifies woman found on Greyhound bus

EAST BATON ROUGE (WGMB/KTAL) – The woman whose body was found on a Greyhound bus in East Baton Rouge Thursday has been identified.

East Baton Rouge Coroner William “Beau” Clark, MD identified the deceased woman as 36-year-old Wendy Lewark. The cause of her death has not been determined, pending toxicology results.

Lewark’s body was found on the bus at the Greyhound station in the 1200 block of Florida Blvd. Thursday afternoon. There is no word yet on where the bus was coming from.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are confirmed.

