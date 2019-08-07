EBRSO: 2 charged in connection with Walmart incident that caused panic

Jacob Bess, 32, and Robert Tucker, 44, have both been charged with disturbing the peace in connection with an incident at a Walmart in Baton Rouge Tuesday that was initially reported as a shooting. Tucker has also been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. (Photo: East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office)

EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident that was initially reported as a shooting Tuesday at a Walmart in East Baton Rouge.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Jacob Bess and 44-year-old Robert Tucker got into a verbal altercation near the customer service area of the Walmart just before noon Tuesday.

When that altercation escalated, Tucker told deputies Bess left the store and returned a short time later. Court documents state at that time, Tucker heard someone yell ‘gun’ to which he pulled out his own gun.

According to court documents, Tucker is a concealed carry permit holder and is permitted to carry a concealed weapon.

Court documents say witnesses heard someone yell ‘gun’ which caused customers to start fleeing the area.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said that a shooting incident did not occur and that no shots were fired.

One person was reported to have shown up at a nearby hospital with injuries related to the incident, which the sheriff’s office later concluded were not caused by a gunshot but were rather sustained while the person was attempting to flee the store.

Bess and Tucker have been issued misdemeanor summons for disturbing the peace, according to EBRSO. Tucker has also been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.