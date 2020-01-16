Economic Development is on the rise in Shreveport

(KTAL/KMSS) Shreveport, La – The director of economic development, Brandon Fail, says the outlook for Shreveport has a lot of opportunity coming into 2020.

He says the growth is happening with investments in manufacturing and the downtown area.

“Frymaster facility made a big investment that is going to keep a lot of jobs here this past year. A lot of manufacturers in the area are hiring. When you look around downtown, there is renewed investment in things like apartments, small businesses, and all around the outskirts of town where you will see construction starts and small businesses, bank branches and small grocery stores opening,” said Brandon Fail the Economic Director for the City of Shreveport.

Jobs that are hiring right now are FryMaster Facility and Module X Solutions. Electrical engineering and electricians are needed across the city, and skilled trade professionals are also needed in our area.

“Shreveport is fundamentally an excellent place to manufacture almost anything, we have a great labor force at manufacturing a job that people with or without a college degree can both apply for they tend to be high paying jobs especially new facilities that get set up to produce high-quality goods,” said Fail.

Fail also says he and the mayor are working on bringing the film industry back to Shreveport. As well as bringing Industrial Hemp to our area. Fail says they’re in the process of looking for land and facilities to produce it.

