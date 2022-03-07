CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three students from Caddo Parish are among the finalists for Louisiana Student of the Year.

The Louisiana Department of Education announced the names of 21 students selected as finalists in the state’s annual Students of the Year competition. Finalists include one elementary, middle, and high school student from each of the state’s seven regions and represent the traditional public, public charter, and nonpublic schools across Louisiana.

Three out of the 21 finalists are from Caddo Parish. Their names and schools are listed below:

Elementary School Eden Trainor, Eden Gardens Fundamental Elementary Magnet School, Caddo Parish Harrison Tarver, Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic School, Diocese of Shreveport

Middle School Elizabeth “Ellie” Franks, Saint Joseph Catholic School, Diocese of Shreveport



“I’m proud of each of these students and honored to have them represent us as Louisiana Student of the Year finalists,” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley said.

The Louisiana Department of Education asked public and nonpublic schools to submit one candidate from their student body. Once the finalists are chosen the state selection committee will conduct interviews and review portfolios and writing samples from each finalist.

The finalists will participate in an awards ceremony on April 13 where the winners for each grade level will be announced.