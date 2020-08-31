CPSB: All Caddo schools expected to resume classes Tuesday following Hurricane Laura, power outages

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All Caddo Parish Schools are expected to resume normal operations on Tuesday following Hurricane Laura, including two schools that remained closed Monday due to ongoing power outages from Hurricane Laura.

As of Monday, AEP SWEPCO crews were still working to restore power to Caddo Middle Magnet School and Eden Gardens Fundamental Elementary School.

“We are incredibly thankful for our maintenance crews who have worked since Thursday to prepare our schools to greet students and for our partners at SWEPCO that have gone above and beyond to restore power to schools throughout our district in addition to thousands of homes and businesses,” said Dr. T. Lamar Goree, Superintendent of Caddo Schools. “We look to reopen the two remaining buildings on Tuesday once we can be assured power will be operational.”

Although the district announced that the two schools would provide virtual instruction on Monday through its Canvas learning platform, but said students wouldn’t be penalized if they didn’t have the necessary device, power or utilities at home to access the coursework.

