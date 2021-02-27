Ambulance service, Louisiana NAACP offering free EMT tuition

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana ambulance service and the Louisiana NAACP are joining to offer dozens of scholarships for emergency medical technician training in New Orleans, with plans to expand quickly around the state.

A news release Friday said the program will start with 40 slots in New Orleans at the EMT Academy run by Acadian Ambulance and accredited by the South Louisiana Community College system.

Acadian spokesman Randall Mann says the employee-owned service hopes to quickly add another 100 or more scholarships in the Lake Charles, Houma, Baton Rouge and Alexandria areas.

He says tuition is about $2,000 for the 14-week online hybrid class.