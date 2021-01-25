Ashdown High School earns Department of Education ‘School of Innovation’ designation

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ashdown High School has been designated a School of Innovation by the Department of Education.

According to school officials, this comes after reaching goals set by the DOE and by providing evidence they had reached those goals.

The campus added career support and college planning to its curriculum, including a career coach and weekly advisory class. They also worked to change the culture and climate of the school by surveying the community, parents, and students on the characteristics of Ashdown graduates and used the results to inform learning on campus. Flexible scheduling was created to allow time for mentoring and academic support for students.

“You have to think about your community when you’re want to be a school of innovation. What does your community need? What do your kids need first? But what opportunities are out there in the community for your kids and then how can you partner together to make that happen,” said Curriculum & Instructional Coordinator Terri Lynn Day.

Students can graduate with a CNA or Pharmacy Tech Certification. The school also added learning opportunities in Television Production, E-Sports, and a coffee shop.

