Ashdown Public Schools to offer students free meals until December

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Ashdown Public School system will be offering free breakfast and lunch to all school-aged students through the end of the year.

According to Superintendent Casey Nichols, free lunch and breakfast will be provided for students through the Seamless Summer Feeding program, whether they are engaged in off-site or on-site learning.

“That’s one less worry for a lot of parents that can just be pulled off of their plate. For the children, its certainly something that pulls a lot of worry off of their minds. And again, it’s just a real positive thing during what has been a very difficult time for a lot of families,” said Nichols.

Off-site students can come to pick up their meals for the week, outside of their school campus on Monday’s beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Nichols says a waiver for the spring semester has yet to be determined, but he says he will take full advantage if it is available.

