Back to school spending reaching new heights

(NBC News) – The average household spending for back to school is hitting record heights, with a big chunk of that going towards tech.

Parents are starting earlier this year too, driven by retailers pushing mid-summer online sales and campaigns.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers are going to spend about 1673 dollars this year, that’s about 3 percent higher than last year.

