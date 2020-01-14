Benton Middle School faculty and staff prepare for reopen after weekend storm damage

Education

by: Jade Jackson

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –  Benton Middle School faculty and staff prepared their classrooms Monday while the campus was closed during a clean-up workday after weekend storms.

Benton Middle Principal Kyle Machen says their number one responsibility is taken care of and that’s the safety and security of all teachers and students tomorrow morning.

“We were very blessed that the storm happened when it did, which was overnight. There were no students or teachers here, and you know brick and even instructional resources can be replaced,” said Machen.

Many who suffered the most damage to their classrooms were distraught after learning about the impact the storm had.

“All these years of teaching with all of my materials. Everything I’ve collected over these 15 years of teaching is gone,” said Erica Livers, an educator for the middle school.

She acknowledged through donations given back by the community through, there’s much more to gain from their losses.

Shannon Nugent is also an educator at the school, and agrees with the same sentiments.

“Teachers spend a lot of time in their classrooms. This is our second home. A lot of us had sentimental items in there from over the years and from our own personal kids and so that’s been hard.”

Nugent says remaining positive is what will set the tone for their student’s attitudes and outlook when they return.

Volunteers and outside contractors have been working around the clock for clean up just in time for students to return Tuesday.

Sarah Bahr is a special education student who is worried about her children’s readjustment to her new classroom. She spoke with parents to best prepare those students for the change.

She’s grateful for her donations after checking out a wish list made for the school for supplies needed.

“I checked just to kind of see what was left, and I was like holy cow, most everything’s been purchased,” said Bahr.

The school is still taking donations from businesses and community groups and members.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

62° / 57°
Showers
Showers 60% 62° 57°

Tuesday

68° / 64°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 68° 64°

Wednesday

71° / 53°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 71° 53°

Thursday

57° / 50°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 57° 50°

Friday

70° / 60°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 50% 70° 60°

Saturday

63° / 36°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 63° 36°

Sunday

55° / 37°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 55° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
58°

59°

12 AM
Foggy
30%
59°

59°

1 AM
Showers
50%
59°

59°

2 AM
Showers
50%
59°

59°

3 AM
Showers
60%
59°

59°

4 AM
Showers
50%
59°

59°

5 AM
Showers
50%
59°

60°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
60°

60°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
60°

60°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
60°

61°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
61°

61°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
61°

62°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
62°

63°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

64°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
64°

65°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
65°

66°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

67°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

67°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

66°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

65°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
65°

65°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
65°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories