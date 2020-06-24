Benton student brings home state 2020 Middle School Student of the Year honors

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Education has selected a Benton Middle School student as Louisiana’s 2020 Middle School Student of the Year.

Zack Cryer, an eighth-grader at Benton Middle School in the 2019-20 school year, competed on the school, school system and regional levels, before being selected Middle School Student of the Year for Region 1. As the Region 1 winner, Cryer then went on to compete with winners from the other six regions for the coveted award.

Cryer has maintained a 4.0 grade point average throughout his years in school, has scored advanced on his most recent state assessments. In addition, he has taken the ACT examination, earning a score of 28.

This honor is not Cryer’s first time winning state honors. As a fifth grade student at Kingston Elementary School, he was selected Louisiana’s Elementary Student of the Year.

In previous years, Student of the Year Awards have been announced at a ceremony for the 21 regional finalists in Baton Rouge, but this year Cryer found out he had won Tuesday on a statewide Zoom call with the Department of Education. Surrounded by his family Cryer’s excitement was priceless when he found out he would represent his home state as Middle School Student of the Year.

Watch below to see Cryer’s reaction after he heard the good news.

