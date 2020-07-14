Live Now
BESE to hold special board meeting to discuss, approve plan to reopen schools

by: Jonathan Freeman

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) will be holding a special board meeting on Tuesday afternoon to unveil and vote on a plan to reopen schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

The meeting will be live-streamed by BESE on their YouTube page beginning at 1:30 PM. You can watch the full stream below.

