Bossier, Caddo Schools cancel after school activities

UPDATE:

Bossier Parish Schools are watching the weather closely and have advised principals to cancel all outdoor activities after school.



ORIGINAL STORY:

Caddo Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree has cancelled all after school events due to a significant severe weather threat.

Events that were scheduled for 3 p.m. or later on Friday have been cancelled after reports from the National Weather Service Forecast Office showed there was an increased chance of heavy rain, flooding, hail and tornadoes for today.

There are no plans at this time to dismiss classes earlier.

One of the largest events of the year, Southwood High School’s Concert in the Courtyard, has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, April 14 at the school.