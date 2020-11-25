Bossier Parish Schools to remain open after Gov. Edwards’ modified Phase 2 Proclamation

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Students in Bossier Parish will return to class for daily instruction on Monday, November 30 after Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that Louisiana is moving back to a modified Phase 2 as COVID-19 cases surge.

According to the Bossier Parish School Board, all schools will remain open statewide, and its students will continue to attend class physically following the week of Thanksgiving break.

BPSB says Governor Edwards commended school districts for the mitigation measures being taken across the state and gave the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education authorization to allow schools to keep their doors open and continue following current requirements. Section 4 of the Governor’s Proclamation states:

“The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is hereby authorized to issue a policy, rule, and/or regulation which determines that, in coordination with this modified Phase 2 order, Local Educational Agencies may continue to follow the Phase 3 Minimum Requirements for Reopening School Facilities promulgated by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.”

Bossier Schools says it remains diligent in adhering to all guidelines to protect the health and safety of our employees and the children in our care.