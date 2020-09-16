BPSB: High school students to transition to in-class learning on Monday, Sept. 21

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish School Board announced Wednesday that all high school students who are on the A/B hybrid schedule will transition to daily in-school learning on Monday, September 21.

According to BPSB, this transition does not affect those who are 100% virtual. Transportation will continue to be challenging at all grade levels due to school bus capacity limitations, so parents who are able to transport their children to and from school are being encouraged to do so.

The school district says on Tuesday, October 6, only seniors will report to the high school campuses to take the ACT test that was scheduled for last spring. Bossier Parish students in grades 9th-11th will NOT report to school that day and there will be no BPSTIL classes. Instead, they will have a virtual learning day.

Students in grades PreK-8th are not affected and will still attend school in person on October 6.

