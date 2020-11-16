BPSB: No plans to go all-virtual after Thanksgiving break

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish school district says they have no plans to go all-virtual after Thanksgiving break.

On Monday, Bossier Parish School officials sent a message to parents after receiving questions about whether the district would move to remote learning as cases continue to rise, both statewide and in Northwest Louisiana.

“Several of our schools are getting questions about whether or not classes will be held following Thanksgiving break,” the district told parents in the message. “We want to reassure our families there have been no discussions about going all-virtual at Bossier Schools. That would be disruptive to the families of more than 21,000 students attending daily and a last resort.”

They say Bossier Parish schools will continue to follow all protocols and mitigation measures in place and urge everyone to practice social distancing, wash their hands, and wearing a mask to protect themselves and others.