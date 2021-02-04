BPSB pushes to finish school year off strong as COVID cases rise in parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City School Board is encouraging students, staff, and parents to finish the school year off strong as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the parish.

“It is hard to believe the school year will end in just over three months. Despite a pandemic, Bossier Schools started strong and it will take all of us working together to end strong, and that means protecting ourselves and others,” the school board said in a statement Thursday.

BPSB says with the end of the year right around the corner, you should remember that large gatherings put others at risk so continue to act out of an abundance of caution by avoiding activities where it is difficult to socially distance.

Important Ways to Slow the Spread:

Wear a Mask To protect yourself and others and stop the spread of COVID-19

Stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arm lengths) from others who do not live with you. Avoid Crowds The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. Avoid poorly ventilated spaces Avoid indoor spaces that do not offer fresh air from the outdoors as much as possible. If indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible. Wash your hands often Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Cover coughs and sneezes

Always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow and do not spit.

Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Monitor Your Health Daily

Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19.

Take your temperature if symptoms develop.

Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop.