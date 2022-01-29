SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport parent says her 14-year-old daughter recorded the teacher whose lecture was prompted by a student getting in the teacher’s face.

“I guess she knew what was coming after the teacher got back in the classroom, so she started recording,” the parent said to KMSS/KTAL.

The parent, who wants to remain anonymous, said her daughter showed her the recording when she came home from school, adding her daughter has been complaining about that specific teacher for a while.

“She was like ‘Ma, I got proof today,’ and she showed me the video and I was like ‘Oh wow, that’s kind of a problem.’ I mean, I could understand some of the things that she was saying,” the parent said. “But some of the things that she was saying and the way she said it just didn’t sit right with me.”

At one point in the recording, the teacher addresses what she perceives as disrespect from the student she’s talking to and tells the student not to think she won’t respond. “…all you got to do is try me. And then you can’t come back. They can’t get no (sic) teachers honey. It’s either going to be you or me.”

One parent who came to pick up her child from Broadmoor Stem Academy on Friday said she had heard “enough,” of the recording.

“I understand these kids can be very disrespectful, I do understand that, but there’s a better way to deliver that message,” says Tangela Rhodes.

However, there were others who saw things differently.

“Kids are just rambunctious as kids are, they’re kids, they’re going to be rambunctious, but it can get pretty frustrating,” says Arwen Robertson.

Asst. Director of Communications of Caddo Parish Public Schools, Charnae McDonald, says they were unaware of the video until it circulated on social media, which has now more than 40,000 views.

“We do not encourage teachers to speak to students in this tone, however, any disciplinary actions that may be placed would be an alignment with district procedures,” McDonald wrote in a statement.

The parent, who has since posted the video on her Facebook page, says she didn’t expect it to draw this much attention.

She said she doesn’t want the teacher to get fired, but to get some sort of coaching on how to speak with her students.

“I feel like she feels as if because their kids she doesn’t have to respect them and that is so far from the truth,” she said.