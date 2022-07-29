SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Like many schools across the country, Caddo Parish faces a bus driver shortage as the school year nears.

Jeff Roberts, the Director of Transportation for Caddo Parish, says they could use more bus drivers for the 2022-23 school year.

“We’re 15 drivers short. We have to become creative. So, we’ve already sent that information out to the schools. All the principals have that to disseminate out to the parents to let them know there will be some delays with that.”

Roberts says there is a silver lining. There are 11 drivers in training, five of which will be able to start after the first week of school. He says the other six will be ready shortly after.

KTAL also spoke with the Director of Transportation for Bossier Parish, David Hadden. He says their district is not experiencing a bus driver shortage. Hadden believes that’s due to competitive salaries for bus drivers.

“87 percent of districts across America are experiencing a major driver shortage, but Bossier Parish is not one of those. We’re going to be 100 percent this year. We’re the second highest-paid drivers in North Louisiana. One of the highest in the state. Our subs are paid very well.”

Caddo Parish K-8 students and teachers will get a head start at school as early as next week. Due to the extreme heat outside, some parents are concerned for their kid’s safety on the bus. Roberts says all their buses are from 2004 or later and have air conditioning. Due to the newer buses, students will have no issue keeping cool on their way to and from school.

“Even though 75 percent of Bossier Parish Buses are air-conditioned, which most school buses in Louisiana are not. Even though 75 percent are, I would encourage parents to have their children have a water bottle when they get on the bus in the afternoon, “said Hadden.

Caddo Parish is in dire need of school bus substitutes. To qualify, you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid commercial driver’s license.