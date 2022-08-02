SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Public Schools hosted a media luncheon Tuesday to address any concerns faculty and families may be feeling as students prepare to head back to campus with COVID still spreading and amid concerns about staffing shortages and school safety.

“I am so incredibly excited about seeing all of our students return to school. For the last two years, we’ve had to run dual systems, with a lot of those challenges associated with running virtual opportunities as well as in-person learning,“ said Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree.

The 2022-23 school year for public schools in Caddo Parish will be focused on the student’s overall health, but there will also be more mental health support than usual. Dr. Goree says this support is crucial since it will be the first full return since the COVID shutdown in 2020.

“We’ve extended our mental health support and our student wellness support. Regardless of where you are, your socio-economic status, we know that all children were greatly affected by COVID.”

Caddo schools will not be offering a virtual option this year, but since the pandemic is far from over as COVID variants continue to evolve and spread, Goree said the school district will continue the same cleaning and safety protocols they’ve had in the past.

“We will continue to ensure that we follow our mitigation efforts and make sure that we’re doing everything we can to create a safe environment.”

Classes resume for students in kindergarten through eighth grade on August 3 and high school students return on August 10.

The district will officially mark the first day of the Caddo Parish school year with a bell-ringing celebration at South Highland Elementary at 9 a.m.

“This is probably unquestionably going to be our biggest impact year of our career. I don’t think we’ll ever see an opportunity where we’re returning, and I can’t say we won’t, but I don’t think we’ll ever see another opportunity where we’re returning from a global pandemic and have this type of opportunity to positively impact our children,“ said Dr. Goree.