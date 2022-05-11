SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A senior at Caddo Parish Magnet High School was honored for his academic achievement, leadership, and character in a presentation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.

Sheriff Steve Prator presented William Samuel Davis the $500 scholarship, which he plans to use for the physician assistant program at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.

He volunteered at the Overton Brooks Hospital in 2019 and is a registered hospice volunteer.

Davis founded the Sam’s Sumer Boxes of Hope for hospice care patients. He says, “Lots of people love receiving packages, including me. I am spreading love with a surprise package during a time when visitors are not always allowed.” The boxes include items such as treats, lotion, kleenex, masks, and unique gifts on holidays.

At Caddo Magnet, Davis earned a 3.5 grade point average. He also participated in the National Junior Honor Society, Interact Club, Ochsner LSU Hospital “Day with the Docs,” LSU Hospital AHEC of A Summer Program, Medical Application of Science for Health Program, Earnest J. Gaines Literary Symposium, Guitar Club, BSA Club, Regional Autonomous Robotics Circuit Competition, and the Ambassadors of Caddo Magnet.

Davis won awards and has been recognized by the Caddo Magnet High Music Festival, Voices of Democracy Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Greater Shreveport Music Teachers Association Festival. He plays the piano and guitar and often performs for hospice patients.

The Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Program provides scholarships for graduating high school seniors in each parish where the sheriff is an affiliate of the program.