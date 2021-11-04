Caddo Parish announces Principal of the Year winners

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish announced the winners this week for their Principal of the Year.

University Elementary School Principal Kasie Mainiero wins in the elementary division and Huntington High School Principal Dr. Matthew Mitchell wins in the secondary division.

Dr. Mitchell has been with the district since 2008 where he started as a math teacher at C.E. Byrd High School. Mainiero began as a kindergarten teacher at Summerfield in 2001.

According to statements on their facebook page Caddo Schools says Mainiero has an infectious energy that “has caught the attention of community partners and programs who have become critical to the increased programs and opportunities at the campus.” Dr. Mitchell “has broken records in the school’s enrollment, graduation rate, students receiving college credits before graduation, ACT performance and students earning industry-based credentials.”

They will now be considered for Louisiana Principal of the Year. The winners will be announced in July 2022. Congratulations to Kasie Mainiero and Dr. Matthew Mitchell!