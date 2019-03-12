Caddo Parish closes another school due to flu

Another Caddo Parish school has closed due to the flu virus.

Caddo Parish School officials announced Tuesday that due to a large number of families reporting student absences attributed to the flu and flu-like symptoms, Pine Grove Elementary in Shreveport will be closed Wednesday.

A custodial team will spend today and tomorrow undergoing extensive hospital-grade sanitation efforts to combat the spread of germs.

It is of vital importance families do not allow students to return to school until they have been fever free for at minimum 24 hours.

Parents are also advised to clean all of your child’s personal items such as backpacks, jackets and lunchboxes.

The campus is scheduled to reopen Thursday.

Meanwhile, Arthur Circle Elementary, Northside Elementary and Cherokee Park Elementary were closed today in Caddo Parish to allow sanitation crews to disinfect the campuses after a large number of student absences due to the flu.