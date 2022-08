CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A tradition rings once again in Caddo Parish, marking the start of a new school year.

The annual ringing of the bell was held Wednesday morning, welcoming back all Caddo Parish students.

School board members, teachers, and students all joined in a ceremony at South Highlands Elementary Magnet.

It is also to celebrate South Highlands’ centennial year of education in Shreveport.