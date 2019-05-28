Caddo Parish Schools holding job fair today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you’re looking for work Caddo Parish Public Schools is holding a job fair today.

The Transportation Job Fair will be held on June 6 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Wanda L. Gunn Professional Development Center on 3908 Joplin in Shreveport.

Interested applicants will be interviewed on the spot for bus driver and bus attendant openings.

To be considered for employment individuals are asked to bring a valid driver’s license or official picture ID, an original Social Security card, a sealed high school diploma, transcript or GED, and three references including a previous employment reference.

Those selected for employment will receive training in bus operation and procedures and obtain a Commercial Driver’s License.

As a member of the Transportation Department, drivers and attendants are eligible for full benefits.

To apply for a bus driver or attendant position, visit https://caddo.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.

