Caddo Parish Schools lead region in National Merit Scholarships with 20 semi-finalists

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish School Board announced Wednesday that the district has set an all-time high with 20 students named as semi-finalists for the National Merit Scholarship Program.

According to CPSB, 20 students selected for this distinguished recognition are 18 seniors from Caddo Parish Magnet High School and two seniors from Captain Shreve High School.

The school district says to qualify for as a Semi-Finalist, students were among 1.5 million 11th graders from across the United States who took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test with the hope of making it to the next round of the scholarship competition. From the 1.5 million students, about 16,000 were designated as semi-finalists.

Caddo’s 2020-2021 school year semifinalists are:

Robert Ajluni, Caddo Parish Magnet High School

Mychal Bennett, Caddo Parish Magnet High School

Joseph L. Clary, Caddo Parish Magnet High School

Diya Desai, Caddo Parish Magnet High School

Emma Dong, Caddo Parish Magnet High School

Lilah T. Estes, Caddo Parish Magnet High School

Savannah J. Green, Caddo Parish Magnet High School

Henry B. Jones, Caddo Parish Magnet High School

Pranshu Khanna, Caddo Parish Magnet High School

Eleanora J. Lawrence, Caddo Parish Magnet High School

Nicholas S. McCallon, Caddo Parish Magnet High School

Kyle A McGee, Caddo Parish Magnet High School

Narensankar Saikolappan, Caddo Parish Magnet High School

Merritt G. Shemwell, Caddo Parish Magnet High School

Jackson G. Still, Caddo Parish Magnet High School

Eshaan Tandon, Caddo Parish Magnet High School

Sameer Tirumala, Caddo Parish Magnet High School

Sophie G. Wiener, Caddo Parish Magnet High School

Mark Raines, Captain Shreve High School

Patrick Simon, Captain Shreve High School

These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship® award, Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. About 90 percent of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and about half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar® title.

In addition to scholarships directly from National Merit, approximately 220 corporations and business organizations will provide at least 1,000 corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for finalists who meet their specified criteria, such as children of the grantor’s employees or residents of communities where sponsor plants or offices are located.

Also, about 180 colleges and universities are expected to finance some 4,100 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for finalists who will attend the sponsor institution.

To become a finalist, semifinalists and high school officials must submit detailed scholarship applications, with an academic record, participation in school and community activities, and demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards. Semifinalists must have outstanding academic records throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by high school officials, and write essays.

Merit Scholar designees are selected because of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.

