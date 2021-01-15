Caddo Parish Schools seeks community input in strategic planning

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Schools are putting together a plan for the future and need help from the community to shape the next three years of school system operations.

“We’ve made incredible progress in the past five years through our previous strategic plan and we are excited to take the strengths and opportunities of that plan along with our community feedback to drive the next chapter in Caddo’s story,” Superintendent of Caddo Schools Dr. T. Lamar Goree said in a statement Friday.

According to Caddo Parish Public Schools, the strategic plan will serve as an action-oriented road map that will help the district target its areas of focus to achieve its vision.

The plan itself will identify long-term district goals, the action steps needed to achieve those goals, the resources required, and the benchmarks of measuring success. It will also identify the individuals assigned with the responsibility of making sure the action steps are followed through.

Once community members complete the survey, the information will be compiled and used to create the district’s strategic plan. The strategic plan will be presented to the Caddo Parish School Board for approval in May to begin implementation in July.

To complete the survey, click here.