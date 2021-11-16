Caddo Parish Schools vote to make masks optional

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish School board passed a motion Tuesday night for new masks requirements.

According to the new guidelines masks will become optional by Dec. 3 based on local positivity rates. For the new guidance to go into effect the positivity rate must remain under 5 percent by the Dec. 3 deadline. The motion passed with 8 yes votes and 4 no.

Tony Nations made the motion to make masks optional by Dec. 3 if certain criteria are met. The school board went into a recess before coming back to make the final vote.

The motion also created guidelines on masking in the event that cases surge again. If there is a positivity rate of more than 5 percent for two consecutive weeks then school campuses will be required to return to a universal masking policy. Caddo Parish currently has a positivity rating of 1.8 percent.