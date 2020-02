Caddo Parish, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Members of the Caddo Parish Public schools swore in a new interim as the District 8 Board Member until the upcoming November election on Friday.

Jeri B. Bowen was sworn is the tempory District 8 Board Member.

Jeri B. Bowen

(PHOTO: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Bowen will fill the seat until the November election.

Jeri B. Bowen is sworn in as District 8 Board Member to fill the seat until the November election. pic.twitter.com/3MHkYXVsDd — Caddo Parish Public Schools (@CaddoSchools) February 21, 2020

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.