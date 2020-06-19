Caddo Schools: 2020 graduation ceremonies to be held at Independence Stadium

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All Caddo Parish graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 will be moved from the Shreveport Convention Center to Independence Stadium, according to the Caddo Parish School Board.

In an issued document, the Caddo Parish Schools district states that in order to meet the CDC guidelines of social distancing, the ceremonies had to be moved.

During the ceremonies, families will be asked to sit together and practice social distancing between other household groups. Extra staff will be present to ensure these guidelines are met to provide a safe environment for all attendees. Any individual who may be feeling ill or exhibiting symptoms such as a fever, cough or other concerns should refrain from attending.

All ceremonies will be live streamed on the Caddo Parish Public Schools’ social media pages and the district website.

The commencement exercises will take place July 27 through August 1 during these updated times:

SCHOOLDATETIMELOCATION
North CaddoMonday, July 27, 20207:00 p.m.Independence Stadium
Huntington  Tuesday, July 28, 20208:00 a.m.  Independence Stadium     
SouthwoodTuesday, July 28, 20207:00 p.m.Independence Stadium
Green OaksWednesday, July 29, 20208:00 a.m.Independence Stadium
Booker T. WashingtonWednesday, July 29, 20207:00 p.m.Independence Stadium
Caddo Virtual AcademyThursday, July 30, 20208:00 a.m.Independence Stadium
NorthwoodThursday, July 30, 20207:00 p.m.Independence Stadium
WoodlawnFriday, July 31, 20208:00 a.m.Independence Stadium
Captain ShreveFriday, July 31, 20207:00 p.m.Independence Stadium
Caddo MagnetSaturday, August 1, 20208:00 a.m.Independence Stadium
C. E. ByrdSaturday, August 1, 20207:00 p.m.Independence Stadium

