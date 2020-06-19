Caddo Schools: 2020 graduation ceremonies to be held at Independence Stadium

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All Caddo Parish graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 will be moved from the Shreveport Convention Center to Independence Stadium, according to the Caddo Parish School Board.
In an issued document, the Caddo Parish Schools district states that in order to meet the CDC guidelines of social distancing, the ceremonies had to be moved.
During the ceremonies, families will be asked to sit together and practice social distancing between other household groups. Extra staff will be present to ensure these guidelines are met to provide a safe environment for all attendees. Any individual who may be feeling ill or exhibiting symptoms such as a fever, cough or other concerns should refrain from attending.
All ceremonies will be live streamed on the Caddo Parish Public Schools’ social media pages and the district website.
The commencement exercises will take place July 27 through August 1 during these updated times:
|SCHOOL
|DATE
|TIME
|LOCATION
|North Caddo
|Monday, July 27, 2020
|7:00 p.m.
|Independence Stadium
|Huntington
|Tuesday, July 28, 2020
|8:00 a.m.
|Independence Stadium
|Southwood
|Tuesday, July 28, 2020
|7:00 p.m.
|Independence Stadium
|Green Oaks
|Wednesday, July 29, 2020
|8:00 a.m.
|Independence Stadium
|Booker T. Washington
|Wednesday, July 29, 2020
|7:00 p.m.
|Independence Stadium
|Caddo Virtual Academy
|Thursday, July 30, 2020
|8:00 a.m.
|Independence Stadium
|Northwood
|Thursday, July 30, 2020
|7:00 p.m.
|Independence Stadium
|Woodlawn
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|8:00 a.m.
|Independence Stadium
|Captain Shreve
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|7:00 p.m.
|Independence Stadium
|Caddo Magnet
|Saturday, August 1, 2020
|8:00 a.m.
|Independence Stadium
|C. E. Byrd
|Saturday, August 1, 2020
|7:00 p.m.
|Independence Stadium
