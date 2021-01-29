Caddo Schools offers new teaching program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A new program from Caddo Parish Schools is providing a way to place effective teachers into classrooms.

The fast-tracked program, the Caddo Teaching Academy, has certification areas available in elementary for grades one through five as well as English, math, biology, chemistry and general science for grades six through 12.

The program requires no up-front fees, and provides two-year coursework to train teachers.

“We can confidently say that this will expand a teacher’s opportunity for growth because of all the resources and best practice training we pour into each attendee,” said Cassie Harwell, CTA Program Administrator.

The application period is open now through April 1, 2021. The program is open to anyone with a bachelor’s degree possessing a cumulative grade point average of 2.2 or above, a passing score on the PRAXIS I exam or an ACT score of 22 or above, and a favorable score on the PRAXIS II exam – an exam that measures academic skills and content knowledge.

You can finds out more about the CTA program, here.