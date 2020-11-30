Caddo schools to continue in-person learning after Thanksgiving holiday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Public Schools has announced that they will continue in-person learning after the Thanksgiving holiday after reviewing options following the governor’s decision last week to step back to a modified version of his Phase 2 coronavirus emergency orders.

According to the district, the decision to stick with in-person instruction comes after meeting with the Louisiana Department of Education, the governor’s office, and the Caddo Parish School Board.

“We believe this to be the safest environment for our students and staff based on all available data which shows low transmission rates of the virus within school settings,” the district said in a statement shared on the Caddo Parish Public Schools Facebook page on Saturday.

In the statement, the district also asks families to partner with them to limit gatherings and group settings that allow the virus to spread.

“These efforts, in addition to wearing a mask, practicing proper hand hygiene, and social distancing, are key to minimizing the risk of virus transmission.”

The district says it will continue to monitor data daily from the schools and health officials in determining the best instructional models for our students and staff moving forward.