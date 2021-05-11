Call Me MiSTER: NSU accepting applications through May 15

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Northwestern State University is looking to recruit black men who want to be teachers for its 2021-2022 Call Me MiSTER® program.

The application deadline is May 15 and applications are available here.

Students that are chosen for the program receive scholarships, preferred housing, individual advising, mentors from practicing or retired professionals, recognition at school activities, professional development opportunities as well as other benefits.

According to Program Coordinator Ramona Wynder, the Misters will gain immediate exposure to a classroom environment and job placement assistance after graduation.

Applications for Call me MISTER will be reviewed on a competitive basis each spring for consideration for cohorts that will begin each fall semester. Preference will be given to graduating high school seniors; two-year community college transfers; and first-year college freshmen. Eligible candidates will be selected based upon their potential for teaching and their motivation for participation in the program.

For more information, visit the website above or contact Wynder at wynderr@nsula.edu or (318) 357-4549.