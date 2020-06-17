Captain Shreve senior receives 2020 academic scholarship from Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A graduating senior at Captain Shreve High School was awarded an academic scholarship Wednesday morning during a presentation at the Government Plaza.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ty’Asia Mahoney, who earned a 4.5-grade point average, was chosen to receive Caddo’s scholarship based on academic achievement, leadership, and character. Mahoney was a distinguished scholar, a member of the National Honor Society and National English Honor Society. She was a published author and a Silver Key Scholastic Art and Writing Award winner.

CPSO says the Captain Shreve HS senior will use the $500 scholarship to study psychology/pre-med at Louisiana State University. Mahoney is the daughter of Kimberly Mahoney of Shreveport.

Sheriffs’ scholarships are made possible by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program (LSHMP). Louisiana sheriffs provide scholarships to graduating high school students from each parish where the sheriff is an affiliate of the program.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.