College event helps young women explore non-traditional jobs

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana recently held the first-ever “Be A Model, Break The Mold” career exploration event for young women in Southwest Arkansas schools.

The event was held in conjunction with Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperatives, offering an opportunity for female students to gain hands-on experience in nontraditional career fields.

“What we really wanted to do is to make sure that they had an opportunity to learn about career fields that they may not know about,” said Akili Moses-Israel, Director of Business and Industry Training.

Students observe a diesel technology class during the “Be A Model, Break The Mold” career exploration event. (Photo courtesy of Casey Curtis/UAHT)

The entire UAHT Technical and Industrial Division participated and highlighted industries including welding, industrial maintenance, electricity, diesel mechanics, information technology, coding, business, solar power, and HVAC.

“All of these career fields offer jobs with good salaries and are in high demand across our region,” said Moses-Israel.

More than 80 students attended the event along with visitors from the Education Co-ops, Arkansas Department of Education Department of Career & Technical Education, local CTE teachers, and the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about Technical and Industrial programs available at UAHT, call 870-777-5722.