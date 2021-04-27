Coming home: New Marshall ISD superintendent is graduate of Marshall High School

New Marshall ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Richele Langley (l) and Dr. Glenn Hambrick, who has served as interim Superintendent since the departure of Dr. Jerry Gibson who resigned in January to take another position. (Photo courtesy Marshal ISD)

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) –On Monday, Marshall Texas Independent School District has hired a Marshall High School alumni to serve as its 24th Superintendent of Schools.

In a short special-called meeting, the Marshall ISD Board of Trustees handed the keys to Dr. Richele Langley.

Langley will succeed Dr. Glenn Hambrick who has served as interim superintendent since February, following the January departure of previous superintendent, Dr. Jerry Gibson, who left the Marshall ISD to serve as superintendent of Galveston ISD.

The meeting was a formality to make it official, following the state-required 21-day waiting period after she was named lone finalist for the position on April 1.

Following the board meeting vote, a reception was held in the Pat Smith-Gasperson Board Room to welcome Langley.



A 1983 graduate of Marshall High School, Langley has spent 22 of her 31 years in education in her hometown, serving Marshall’s students. She’s the second female superintendent in the history of MISD, with the first being Pat Smith-Gasperson from 1984-1994.

Dr. Richele Langley and husband Randy flanked by their children, Taylor (l) and Blake (r)

Since 2015, Langley has served as deputy director of Region 8 Education Service. Prior to that, she had served 22 years as a teacher, principal and central office administrator in MISD. From 2012-2015, Langley served as the district’s executive director of Curriculum, Instruction and School Improvement.



Langley’s hiring was the culmination of a four-month nationwide search for a new MISD superintendent, which produced 40 applicants, eight of whom the Board selected for interviews.

Langley and her husband, Randy are parents of two grown children, both of whom graduated from Marshall High School. Their son Blake is an assistant principal in a Longview ISD middle school, and daughter Taylor, who is an ER trauma nurse.

Langley officially will begin her duties on Monday.