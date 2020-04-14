CPSB accepts applications to fill District 3 seat after death of Lloyd Thompson

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As the Caddo Parish School Board continues to mourn the loss of District 3 member Lloyd Thompson, in accordance with state law, it must begin the process of filling the vacancy created by Thompson’s death.

Thompson, who was elected to the Caddo School Board in November 2018 and had served on the Board since January 2019, chaired the Long-Range Planning Committee.

Beginning Tuesday, April 14, 2020 and continuing through 4:30 p.m. April 22, 2020 the Board will accept letters of interest in filling the seat from residents of District 3, which includes Allendale, Cherokee Park and areas of Highland.

The letters may be emailed to Board Secretary Debbie Lohnes at dlohnes@caddoschools.org.

In the email subject line, applicants are asked to make interest letters to the attention of the President of the Board. Applicants without Internet access are asked to drop off interest letters in the mailbox in parking lot behind main building at 1961 Midway.

Following the application period, a special-called meeting of the Board will take place at 4 p.m. on April 24 to interview applicants. Applicants should be aware social distancing guidance will require the Board to host such interviews via video conferencing.

The format of the interviews will allow each candidate up to 10 minutes to present information including why they desire to serve as an interim Board member, their special skills or experience to offer to the position and their perspective on the role of a Board member.

Candidates will be allowed to make final summary statements and the Board is expected to vote at the conclusion of the interviews to name an interim. All interviews will take place in open session and interested candidate names will be released to the public prior to the session.

Once selected, the interim Board member will serve until a special election is held on Nov. 3.

