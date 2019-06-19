CPSB approves new budget, no additional funding for crossing guards

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish School Board’s newly approved budget, has the City of Shreveport still footing the bulk of the bill for school crossing guards.

The 2019-2020 budget, voted on Tuesday night, allocates $12,500 dollars for crossing guards. The same dollar figure in last year’s budget.

Last month, the Shreveport City Council passed a measure reducing funding for crossing guards, with the expectation that the CPSB would pick up the slack.

Caddo Schools’ superintendent says the district will continue paying the previously agreed upon amount.

Dr. Lamar Goree says, “Like many governmental bodies, found our self in a situation where we were strapped for funds. Find ourselves in a very deep deficit situation, so in that respect, we were not looking to increase very much of anything. In fact to keep things where they were was challenging, but we’re very excited that our board did choose to continue to honor that obligation made a few years ago to fund 12,500 toward our crossing guards.”

Councilman Jerry Bowman told KTAL/KMSS council is still interested in looking into a study to see where crossing guards are needed. Bowman says the Mayor wants council members to meet with Goree. Goree says a meeting hasn’t been requested, but he welcomes the opportunity.

